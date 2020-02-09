Cheryl Eno
Sheffield -- Cheryl Eno, 72, of Sheffield, died Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Hospice of North Iowa, Mason City. Funeral services will be held 11:30 am, Monday February 10, 2020 at Rolling Acres Christian Reformed Church, Mason City, with Pastor Phil Boender presiding. Interment will be at Hillside Cemetery, Sheffield. Visitation will be at the church Monday beginning at 10:00 am. Memorials may be directed to the Cheryl Eno Memorial Fund. Retz Funeral Home, 641-892-4241.

