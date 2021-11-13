Cheryl Ann Zrostlik

FOREST CITY-Cheryl Ann Zrostlik, age 77 of Forest City, IA passed away on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at her home in Forest City.

A visitation for Cheryl will be held from 4 – 6 P.M. on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, IA. A Scriptural Wake service will be held at 6:00 P.M.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Monday, November 15, 2021, at St. James Catholic Church, Forest City, IA, with a visitation taking place one hour prior to the service.

Burial will be at St. James Catholic Cemetery, Forest City, IA.

