NORTHWOOD-Cher Ami Mae (Gunderson) Barr, 78 of Northwood, died Friday, May 14, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in the Fireside Room in the basement at First Lutheran Church, 309 9th St. N., Northwood.