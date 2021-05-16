 Skip to main content
Cher Ami Mae (Gunderson) Barr
Cher Ami Mae (Gunderson) Barr

Cher Ami Mae (Gunderson) Barr

NORTHWOOD-Cher Ami Mae (Gunderson) Barr, 78 of Northwood, died Friday, May 14, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in the Fireside Room in the basement at First Lutheran Church, 309 9th St. N., Northwood.

Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave. S., Northwood. 641-324-1543. ColonialChapels.com.

