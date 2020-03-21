Charolette “Char” Birkedal
Nora Springs - Charolette “Char” Birkedal, age 61, of rural Nora Springs, passed away at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice on Thursday morning, March 19, 2020, after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis.
Due to government regulations regarding the coronavirus, private family graveside services will be held at Rock Creek Cemetery with Pastor David A. Werges officiating. A gathering to celebrate Char's life will be held later this summer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given directly to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice or to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, or to the family who will donate memorials to the entities mentioned above.
Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home 641-732-3706.
