Charolette “Char” Birkedal
0 comments

Charolette “Char” Birkedal

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Charolette “Char” Birkedal

Nora Springs - Charolette “Char” Birkedal, age 61, of rural Nora Springs, passed away at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice on Thursday morning, March 19, 2020, after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis.

Due to government regulations regarding the coronavirus, private family graveside services will be held at Rock Creek Cemetery with Pastor David A. Werges officiating. A gathering to celebrate Char's life will be held later this summer.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given directly to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice or to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, or to the family who will donate memorials to the entities mentioned above.

Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home 641-732-3706.

www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Charolette Birkedal as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News