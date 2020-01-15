Charlotte M. Claude
CORWITH, IOWA - Charlotte M. Claude, 76, of Corwith passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 at Westview Care Center in Britt, Iowa.
Funeral services for Charlotte Claude will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church 517 South East Elm Street in Corwith with Pastor Denise Lindemann officiating. Burial will be in Corwith Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Ewing Funeral Chapel 178 Center Street West in Britt and continue one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa 50423, 641-843-3839.
