Charlotte J. Smith
BELMOND-Charlotte J. Smith, 90, of Belmond, passed away on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.
Funeral services for Charlotte Smith will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 10:30 AM at the Belmond United Methodist Church, 1031 1st Street South East in Belmond, with Pastor Leila Blackburn officiating. Burial will be at the Clear Lake Municipal Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 13, 2021 from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, Belmond, Iowa 50421, 641-444-3248
