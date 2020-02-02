Charlotte Davis

ALLISON -- Charlotte Ann Davis, 65, of Allison, died Thursday, Jan. 30, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Trinity Reformed Church, Allison; burial in Allison Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. 1st St., Greene, 641-823-4457; memorials to Trinity Reformed or St. John's Lutheran Church, Vilmar.