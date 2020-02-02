You have free articles remaining.
ALLISON -- Charlotte Ann Davis, 65, of Allison, died Thursday, Jan. 30, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Trinity Reformed Church, Allison; burial in Allison Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. 1st St., Greene, 641-823-4457; memorials to Trinity Reformed or St. John's Lutheran Church, Vilmar.
To plant a tree in memory of Charlotte Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.