Charles "Scott" Buddy Seifert
Charles "Scott" Buddy Seifert, 89, of Mason City, IA died on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Good Shepherd Nursing Home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes

