{{featured_button_text}}

Charles Peterson

Northfield, MN - Charles Peterson, age 80 of Northfield, passed away with his wife by his side on Sunday evening, December 1, 2019, at Reflections on the Three Links Campus.

A service to celebrate and remember Chuck's life will be held at 1:30PM on Friday, December 6, 2019, at the Northfield VFW, 516 S. Division Street. Military Honors and a reception will follow. Interment will take place at 11:30AM, Saturday, December 7, 2019, in Bohemian Cemetery, Plymouth, Iowa.

Memorials are preferred to the Rice County Gas & Steam Engine Club or Northfield Hospice.

Arrangements are with the Benson & Langehough Funeral Home. northfieldfuneral.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Peterson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments