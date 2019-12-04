Charles Peterson
Northfield, MN - Charles Peterson, age 80 of Northfield, passed away with his wife by his side on Sunday evening, December 1, 2019, at Reflections on the Three Links Campus.
A service to celebrate and remember Chuck's life will be held at 1:30PM on Friday, December 6, 2019, at the Northfield VFW, 516 S. Division Street. Military Honors and a reception will follow. Interment will take place at 11:30AM, Saturday, December 7, 2019, in Bohemian Cemetery, Plymouth, Iowa.
Memorials are preferred to the Rice County Gas & Steam Engine Club or Northfield Hospice.
Arrangements are with the Benson & Langehough Funeral Home. northfieldfuneral.com.
