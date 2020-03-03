Charles Ostercamp
MASON CITY - Charles Ostercamp, 73, of Manly died on Saturday, February 29, 2020, At the MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center. The family wishes to have no services. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

