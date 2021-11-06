 Skip to main content
Charles O. Medlang

Charles O. Medlang

KENSETT-Charles O. Medlang, 71 of Kensett, passed away Thursday, November 4, 2021 at the Lutheran Retirement Home with his family at his side.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m Monday, November 8, 2021 at Elk Creek Lutheran Church, 4108 Killdeer Ave, Kensett, IA 50448 with Rev. Linda Johnson Prestholt officiating. He will be laid to rest in Elk Creek Lutheran Cemetery, rural Kensett.

Visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m Sunday, November 7, 2021 at the Kensett Community Center, 300 Willow St, Kensett, IA 50448. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.

Conner Colonial Chapel. 1008 1st Ave S. Northwood, Iowa 50459. (641) 324-1543. ColonialChapels.com

