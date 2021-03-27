MASON CITY-Charles L. "Chuck" Nichol, 83, of Mason City, died Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

A Memorial service will be held 10:00 am Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, with Pastor Kathy Graves of Trinity Lutheran Church officiating. Committal services will follow in the Rose-Hill cemetery.