OSAGE - Charles J. “Chuck” Hackenmiller, 72, of Osage, died Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

Cremation has taken place.

A Celebration of Life Open House, will be held from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Chuck's home, 909 State Street, Osage. Inurnment will be held at a later date at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Preston, Minnesota.

www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com, Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home, Osage. (641) 732-3706.

