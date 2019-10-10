Charles Herman Springer Jr.
Charles Herman Springer Jr., 89, died at his home in Clear Lake, IA, Saturday, October 5, 2019. Services will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 11, 2019 at Hastings Funeral Home in Perry, IA with burial in Violet Hill Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be at 9:00 a.m. Friday until the time of the service. Memorials in his name will be accepted at HASTINGS Funeral Home for the family's later designation.
