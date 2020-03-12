Charles Harold Frisbie, Jr.
Clear Lake - Charles Harold “Friz” Frisbie, Jr., 94, of Clear Lake, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake.
Per Friz's wishes, his body has been cremated and no services are planned at this time.
