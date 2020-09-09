 Skip to main content
Charles Hackenmiller
Charles Hackenmiller

Charles Hackenmiller

Celebration of Life for Charles Hackenmiller will be held Saturday, September 19 from 2pm until whenever we tire of celebrating! Location is 4499 Rampart Avenue, Stacyville, Iowa “the farm”. Please help us celebrate a life well lived! Contact Shirley Hackenmiller at 507-438-9856 with questions or concerns.

