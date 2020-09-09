Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Celebration of Life for Charles Hackenmiller will be held Saturday, September 19 from 2pm until whenever we tire of celebrating! Location is 4499 Rampart Avenue, Stacyville, Iowa “the farm”. Please help us celebrate a life well lived! Contact Shirley Hackenmiller at 507-438-9856 with questions or concerns.