Charles Hackenmiller
Celebration of Life for Charles Hackenmiller will be held Saturday, September 19 from 2 p.m. until whenever we tire of celebrating! Location is 4499 Rampart Avenue, Stacyville, Iowa “the farm”. Please help us celebrate a life well lived! Contact Shirley Hackenmiller at 507-438-9856 with questions or concerns.

