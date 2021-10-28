 Skip to main content
Charles Gangestad

CLARION-Charles Gangestad, 90, of Clarion, passed away Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at his home in Clarion.

Funeral services for Charles Gangestad will be held on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 10:30 AM at Holmes Lutheran Church, 2139 Hancock Avenue, rural Clarion with Pastor Ron Wik officiating. Burial will be at Holmes Lutheran Cemetery south of Holmes.

Visitation will be held Sunday, October 31, 2021 from 2:00 – 4:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233

