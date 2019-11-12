Charles 'Chuck' Etter
CLARION, IOWA - Charles 'Chuck' Etter, 80, of Clarion passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City.
Memorial services for Chuck Etter will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 10:30 AM at First United Methodist Church, 201 3rd Avenue North East in Clarion, with Pastor Mike Gudka officiating.
You have free articles remaining.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, and continue one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.
www.ewingfh.com. Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525.
515-532-2233
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.