Charles “Chuck” A. Conaway
BRITT–Charles “Chuck” A. Conaway, 82, of Britt died Monday, November 15, 2021 in Highland, Illinois.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, November 20, 2021 at First Lutheran Church in Britt with Pastor Anna Wolf officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery with military rites by the Britt Veterans Ceremonial Unit.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, November 19, 2021 at Cataldo Funeral Home, 178 First Ave. S.W., Britt and will resume one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com
