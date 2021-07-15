 Skip to main content
Charles and Kathryn Mallow
OSAGE-Charles and Kathryn Mallow, of Osage, Iowa. Graveside services for family and friends will be held at 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the Osage Cemetery with Pastor Bryan Odeen officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Friday at the Champion Funeral Home in Osage.

