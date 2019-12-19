Charles A. Kapka
CLARION, IOWA - Charles A. Kapka, 71, of Dows, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019, at his home in Dows.
Funeral services for Charles Kapka will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, with Pastor Laurel Meester officiating.
Visitation will begin at 12:30 PM prior to services at the funeral home on Friday.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233.
