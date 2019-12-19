Charles A. Kapka

CLARION, IOWA - Charles A. Kapka, 71, of Dows, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019, at his home in Dows.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Funeral services for Charles Kapka will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, with Pastor Laurel Meester officiating.

Visitation will begin at 12:30 PM prior to services at the funeral home on Friday.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Kapka as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.