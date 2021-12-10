Charlene “Short” A. Heck
Charlene “Short” A. Heck, 52, of Northwood passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, IA .
A Celebration of her life and a time of memories will be held 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave. South, Northwood, IA 50459.
Visitation will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.