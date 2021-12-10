 Skip to main content
Charlene “Short” A. Heck

Charlene “Short” A. Heck

Charlene “Short” A. Heck, 52, of Northwood passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, IA .

A Celebration of her life and a time of memories will be held 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave. South, Northwood, IA 50459.

Visitation will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

