Charlene “Short” A. Heck

Charlene “Short” A. Heck, 52, of Northwood passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, IA .

A Celebration of her life and a time of memories will be held 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave. South, Northwood, IA 50459.

Visitation will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.