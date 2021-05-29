 Skip to main content
Cecilia "Sally" Packard
BELMOND-Cecilia "Sally" Packard, age 80, of Belmond, IA, formerly of Renwick, IA, died, Thursday, May 27, 2021, at the Iowa Specialty Hospital, Belmond, IA, following a short battle with cancer, Funeral arrangements are being completed with the Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA.

