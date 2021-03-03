MASON CITY-Cecil L. Weaver, 93, of Mason City, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at the MercyOne Hospice Inpatient Unit. A funeral service will be on Friday, March 5, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2021, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family of Cecil Weaver. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com