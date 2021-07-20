Cathy Ann Numelin
HAMPTON-Cathy Ann Numelin, 73, of Hampton and Latimer, Iowa, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Hospital - Methodist Campus in Rochester, Minnesota, after a recent diagnosis of cancer.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, July 22, 2021, at the Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Hampton. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 23, 2021, at the Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Hampton. Burial will take place in the Hampton Cemetery.
The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Hampton is assisting Cathy's family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.