HAMPTON-Cathy Ann Numelin, 73, of Hampton and Latimer, Iowa, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Hospital - Methodist Campus in Rochester, Minnesota, after a recent diagnosis of cancer.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, July 22, 2021, at the Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Hampton. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 23, 2021, at the Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Hampton. Burial will take place in the Hampton Cemetery.