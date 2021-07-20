 Skip to main content
Cathy Ann Numelin
HAMPTON-Cathy Ann Numelin, 73, of Hampton and Latimer, Iowa, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Hospital - Methodist Campus in Rochester, Minnesota, after a recent diagnosis of cancer.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, July 22, 2021, at the Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Hampton. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 23, 2021, at the Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Hampton. Burial will take place in the Hampton Cemetery.

The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Hampton is assisting Cathy's family.

www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com

