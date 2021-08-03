 Skip to main content
Carter James Niedermayer
Carter James Niedermayer

Carter James Niedermayer

MASON CITY–Carter James Niedermayer, 25 of Hewitt, TX, formerly of Mason City, died Saturday, July 31, 2021, at his home.

Funeral services are pending at this time.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

