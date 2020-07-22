Carroll Terhark
Carroll Terhark

Mason City — Carroll Terhark, 82, of Mason City; husband of Maggie and father of Amanda, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Arrangements are pending with Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapels.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapels. 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

