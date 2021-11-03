Carren Marie Schaer
MANLY-Carren Marie Schaer, 79, of Mason City, passed away Monday, November 1, 2021, at Manly Specialty Care Center.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at St. James Lutheran Church, 1148 – 4th St. SE, with Pastor Sid Bohls officiating. The funeral service will be live streamed on the Major Erickson Funeral Home Facebook page.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, November 5, 2021, at St. James Lutheran Church.
Interment will be held in the Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the family of Carren Schaer. Robin would like to give special thanks to St. Croix Hospice, Manly Specialty Care Center and those family members that came to see Mom during her final weeks.
