Carolyn Voss
BELMOND-Carolyn Voss, age 90, of Belmond, IA, died, Monday, December 13, 2021, at her home in Belmond, IA. Public Funeral services will be Friday, December 17, 2021, at 10:30 AM, at the Immanuel Reformed Church east of Belmond. Public visitation will be Thursday at the church from 4-7 PM and will continue on Friday at the church from 930-10:30 AM. Burial will be in the Parkersburg Cemetery, Cemetery in Parkersburg, IA. Public Committal service will also take place at the cemetery at 230 PM Friday and a time of fellowship will follow the burial at the Hope Reformed Church-Parkersburg. Andrews Fuenral Home, Belmond, IA, is handling arrangements.
