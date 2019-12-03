Carolyn A. King
MASON CITY - Carolyn A. King, 74, of Mason City, died on December 2, 2019, at the MercyOne Medical Center of North Iowa. A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Friday, December 6, 2019, Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 N Pennsylvania. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 pm on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Memorials may be directed to the family of Carolyn King. Burial will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
