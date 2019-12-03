{{featured_button_text}}

Carolyn A. King

MASON CITY - Carolyn A. King, 74, of Mason City, died on December 2, 2019, at the MercyOne Medical Center of North Iowa. A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Friday, December 6, 2019, Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 N Pennsylvania. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 pm on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Memorials may be directed to the family of Carolyn King. Burial will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, IA 50401, (641)423-0924, majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Carolyn King, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Dec 5
Visitation
Thursday, December 5, 2019
4:00PM-6:00PM
Major Erickson Funeral Home
111 N Pennsylvania Ave
Mason City, IA 50401
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Carolyn's Visitation begins.
Dec 6
Service
Friday, December 6, 2019
11:00AM
Trinity Lutheran Church - MC
213 N. Pennsylvania Avenue
Mason City, IA 50401
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Carolyn's Service begins.

Tags

Load comments