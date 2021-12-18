Carole Annette Pinneke

MASON CITY-Carole Annette Pinneke, 91, of Mason City, IA passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021, at the Good Shepherd Health Center.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Epiphany Parish Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 N Adams Avenue with the Rev. Neil Manternach officiating.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, December 20, 2021, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. with a Rosary Service beginning at 5:30 p.m. followed by a Scriptural Wake Service.

Interment will be held in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family of Carole Pinneke. Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are being handled by Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, Iowa 50401; 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.