Carol (Menke) Madson

BRITT-Carol (Menke) Madson, 84, of Britt passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021 at Westview Care Center in Britt.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 10:30 AM at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 139 3rd Street South East in Britt with Father Andrew Marr officiating. Burial will be at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery.

Rosary will be held at 4:30 PM on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West in Britt, with visitation following until 7:00 PM, when the Scriptural Wake Service will begin. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa, 50423, 641-843-3839

