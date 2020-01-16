Carol Marie (Threlkeld) Thompson
BRITT, IOWA - Carol Marie (Threlkeld) Thompson, age 74 of Pella, Iowa, formerly of Britt, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in Pella, Iowa.
Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, January 20, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 139 3rd Street South East, Britt with Father Jim Dubert officiating.
Visitation will be held 9:30 AM Monday at the church.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the West Hancock Scholarship and Loan Fund.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Ave. E., Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233.
