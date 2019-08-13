Carol Lenore (Frenz) Meier
Carol Lenore (Frenz) Meier, 89, died on August 10, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Home in Osage, IA.
A memorial service will be held 10:30 am on Monday August 19, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, 112 N 4th St, Clear Lake.
The family will greet guests one hour prior to the service at the church.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapels.101 N 4th St. Clear Lake, IA. Colonial Chapels.com 641-357-2193
