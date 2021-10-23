MASON CITY-Carol L. Patterson, 82, of Mason City, passed away Thursday, October 21, 2021 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

A funeral service will be held 1:00 pm, Monday October 25, at St. James Lutheran Church, 1148 4th St SE, Mason City with Rev. Sid Bohls officiating. Burial will follow in the Kensett Cemetery.

Visitation with public viewing will be held Sunday afternoon, October 24, from 3:00pm until 5:00 pm at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, and will resume one hour prior to Carol's service at the church on Monday.