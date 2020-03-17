Carol Joan Carlson
Carol Joan Carlson

Carol Joan Carlson

Carol Joan Carlson, 83, Clear Lake, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake, IA.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, IA.

Due to recent events a funeral service will be held at a later date.

Burial will be held at the Ell Township Cemetery, Klemme, IA.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th Street, 641-357-219, ColonialChapels.com.

