Carol Joan Carlson
0 comments

Carol Joan Carlson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Carol Joan Carlson

Carol Joan Carlson, 83, Clear Lake, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake, IA.

Due to recent events visitation will be private.

Burial will be held at the Ell Township Cemetery, Klemme, IA.

There will be a memorial service that will be announced later.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. (641)357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

To send flowers to the family of Carol Carlson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 18
Visitation
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Ward-Vanslyke Colonial Chapel
101 N 4th St
Clear Lake, IA 50428
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News