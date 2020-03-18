Carol Joan Carlson
Carol Joan Carlson, 83, Clear Lake, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake, IA.
You have free articles remaining.
Due to recent events visitation will be private.
Burial will be held at the Ell Township Cemetery, Klemme, IA.
There will be a memorial service that will be announced later.
Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. (641)357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
To send flowers to the family of Carol Carlson, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Mar 18
Visitation
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Ward-Vanslyke Colonial Chapel
101 N 4th St
Clear Lake, IA 50428
101 N 4th St
Clear Lake, IA 50428
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.