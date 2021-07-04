 Skip to main content
Carol Helen Jean Jones
RUDD-Carol Helen Jean Jones of Rudd, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021, at her home in Rudd, Iowa.

There will be a memorial service at 3 PM and a public visitation from 4 to 6 PM on Friday, July 9, 2021, at Schroeder & Sites Funeral home, St. Ansgar, Iowa. Burial will be in the First Lutheran Cemetery, St. Ansgar.

Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, St. Ansgar, Ia. 641-713-4920.

