RUDD-Carol Helen Jean Jones of Rudd, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021, at her home in Rudd, Iowa.

There will be a memorial service at 3 PM and a public visitation from 4 to 6 PM on Friday, July 9, 2021, at Schroeder & Sites Funeral home, St. Ansgar, Iowa. Burial will be in the First Lutheran Cemetery, St. Ansgar.