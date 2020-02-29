Carol Diane Borcherding
Carol Diane Borcherding, 58, of Latimer, Iowa, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, March 1, 2020, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Latimer. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Latimer. Burial will take place in the St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery. The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Hampton is assisting Carol's family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. Paul's Lutheran School in Latimer.
www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com, 641-456-3232.
