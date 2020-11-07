Carol D. Sullivan
Mason City - Carol Diane (Askeland) Sullivan passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 in Mason City.
A Celebration of her life will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA. Carol will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery following the service.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the funeral chapel.
Masks will be required and social distancing requirements followed.
Memorials may be directed to the family to be used to spread Carol's love of Christmas through Toys for Tots and other organizations.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA. (641) 432-2372. ColonialChapels.com
