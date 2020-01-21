Carol A. (Olson) Rohrer

CLARION, IOWA - Carol A. (Olson) Rohrer, 80, of Clarion passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center in Clarion, Iowa.

Funeral Services for Carol Rohrer will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 10:30AM at First Lutheran Church, 420 1st Street Northwest in Clarion with Pastor Nicole Woodley officiating. Burial will be held at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233.

