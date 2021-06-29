 Skip to main content
Carmen J. Holland
FOREST CITY-Carmen J. Holland, 82 of Forest City died Sunday, June 27, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family while under the care of Hospice.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, July 3, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Forest City with Pastor Eric Weaver officiating. Services will be livestreamed on Schott Funeral Homes website www.schottfuneralhomes.com. Click on Carmen's Photo to get to her obituary/tribute wall page and you will see the link for the video.

A gathering of friends and family will be held 4:00 -6:00 P.M. Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, IA 50436 and also one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

Burial of her cremains will be held in the First Baptist Church/Oakland Cemetery in Forest City, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the First Baptist Church in Forest City.

Schott Funeral Homes of Forest City in charge of arrangements.

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

