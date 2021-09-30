Carleton Watters
IOWA CITY-Carleton Watters, 44, of Swaledale, died on September 27, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospitals. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021, at the Open Bible Church, 509 S 17th St, Clear Lake, with Pastor Will Hunsaker officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday October 9, 2021, at the Open Bible Church. Following the visitation, the family invites those with memories of Carl to stay for a time of sharing. Memorials may be directed to the family of Carl Watters.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
