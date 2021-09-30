 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Carleton Watters

  • 0

Carleton Watters

IOWA CITY-Carleton Watters, 44, of Swaledale, died on September 27, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospitals. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021, at the Open Bible Church, 509 S 17th St, Clear Lake, with Pastor Will Hunsaker officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday October 9, 2021, at the Open Bible Church. Following the visitation, the family invites those with memories of Carl to stay for a time of sharing. Memorials may be directed to the family of Carl Watters.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Mason City Youth Hockey practice skate

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News