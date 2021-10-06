IOWA CITY-Carleton J. Watters, 44, of Swaledale, died on September 27, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospitals. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021, at the Open Bible Church, 509 S 17th St, Clear Lake, with Pastor Will Hunsaker officiating. The memorial service will be livestreamed on the Major Erickson Funeral Home Facebook page. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2021, at the Open Bible Church. Following the visitation, the family invites those with memories of Carl to stay for a time of sharing. Memorials may be directed to the family of Carl Watters.