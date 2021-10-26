 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Carl William Matherly

  • 0
Carl William Matherly

Carl William Matherly

FOREST CITY-Carl William Matherly, 96 of Forest City, formerly of Johnston, Iowa, died of end stage renal failure, Monday, October 4, 2021 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City, Iowa.

Memorial Services will be held Saturday, October 30, 2021, 1:30 pm, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Forest City. Pastor Rod Hopp officiating. Masks are suggested by the family if attending services. Services will be livestreamed on Schott Funeral Homes website www.schottfuneralhomes.com. Click on Carl's Photo to get to his obituary/tribute wall page and you will see the link for the video. Military Honors will be provided by the Forest City American Legion Post #121 directly following services outside of church's front entrance. A gathering of friends and family will be held one hour prior to the services at the church on Saturday. A lunch will be provided at the church following the service. Burial of cremains will be held later in Jasper, Minnesota. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church Music Department.

Schott Funeral Homes of Forest City in charge of arrangements. www.schottfuneralhomes.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Sudanese man in NYC unable to talk to family

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News