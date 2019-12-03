{{featured_button_text}}

Carina Mae Ellickson

Clear Lake – Carina Mae Ellickson, 32, of Chicago, IL, formerly of Clear Lake, died Saturday, November 30, 2019, in Chicago.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

Service information

Dec 7
Visitation
Saturday, December 7, 2019
1:00PM-2:00PM
Ward-Vanslyke Colonial Chapel
101 N 4th St
Clear Lake, IA 50428
Dec 7
Funeral Service
Saturday, December 7, 2019
2:00PM
Ward-Vanslyke Colonial Chapel
101 N 4th St
Clear Lake, IA 50428
