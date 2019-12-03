Carina Mae Ellickson
Clear Lake – Carina Mae Ellickson, 32, of Chicago, IL, formerly of Clear Lake, died Saturday, November 30, 2019, in Chicago.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
To send flowers to the family of Carina Ellickson, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.