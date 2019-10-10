{{featured_button_text}}
Cale T. Van Dusseldorp

GARNER – Cale T. Van Dusseldorp, 17, of Garner, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester, MN following a short courageous battle with cancer.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Monday, October 14, 2019 at Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church, 760 W. 8th Street in Garner with Rev. Brian Lund officiating. Following the service his body will be cremated with private graveside services at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 P.M., Sunday, October 13th at Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church and will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Cale Van Dusseldorp Memorial Fund in care of the family. Arrangements are with Cataldo Funeral Home in Garner. (641) 923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com

