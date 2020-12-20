 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Butch R. Allie
0 comments

Butch R. Allie

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Butch R. Allie

Butch R. Allie

GARNER – Butch R. Allie, 62, of Garner, Iowa passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones.

A memorial visitation will be held from 5 to 7 P.M., Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner with a time of sharing at 7 P.M. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841

www.cataldofuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News