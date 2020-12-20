GARNER – Butch R. Allie, 62, of Garner, Iowa passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones.

A memorial visitation will be held from 5 to 7 P.M., Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner with a time of sharing at 7 P.M. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.