 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brycelynn B. Blackdeer
0 comments

Brycelynn B. Blackdeer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Brycelynn B. Blackdeer

Brycelynn B. Blackdeer, age 7, passed away suddenly after an accident on Sunday, August 15, 2021.

A visitation to honor her life will be held from 3pm to 6 pm Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401.

Sheckler Colonial Chapel. 114 N. Hawkeye, Nora Springs, IA 50458. (641) 749-2210. ColonialChapels.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Taliban agree to allow civilian 'safe passage'

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News